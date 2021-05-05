Rumor mill: Are you excited about the RTX 3080 Ti launching in the next few weeks? There's some good news for those absolutely desperate to get their hands on the Ampere product: one retailer is allegedly already selling it. There are caveats, though; you’ll have to fly out to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pay $3,500 for the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X.

A redditor posted what’s claimed to be an image of MSI’s card, which appeared in another photograph last week that purportedly shows it in a distribution center. It does seem strange that someone would be selling the RTX 3080 Ti weeks before it launches, especially as there are no public drivers available, but the poster claims that many UAE retailers sell cards ahead of time. The GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3060 Ti, and RTX 3060 were all available in the country before their official release, apparently.

It’s also hard to believe that a retailer would be charging over three times the predicted $1,099 MSRP. However, the Suprim X is MSI’s flagship model and carries a higher price than most other cards. Moreover, the current state of affairs means many components cost a fortune right now; while they could be placeholders, listings for the RTX 3080 Ti in Australia and New Zealand reach $2,300.

If the RTX 3080 Ti really is being sold in the UAE, expect it to be popular, even at $3,500. Some people are okay with paying that amount to secure one in advance, and there will be cards selling for around the same price on eBay once they arrive either later this month or, more likely, in early June.