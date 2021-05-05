What just happened? Sony has seemingly pulled out of the DSLR camera market and appears to be focusing its efforts exclusively on mirrorless shooters moving forward. For those paying attention to Sony’s efforts over the past several years, the news isn’t terribly surprising as the company's last DSLR came way back in 2016.

Sony Alpha Rumors was the first to report that Sony’s website no longer shows any A-mount cameras. Similarly, retailer B&H lists the Sony Alpha a99 II DSLR as no longer available. A quick check of the Sony A-mount camera list over on Wikipedia reveals that every single model has been discontinued.

The company’s final DSLR, the aforementioned a99 II, was announced in 2016. As PetaPixel recounts, it featured a 42.4MP backside-illuminated full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor with a unique “gapless-on-chip” design to maximize light gathering abilities.

Last September, however, Sony announced a new A-mount to E-mount adapter, allowing photographers to utilize older A-mount glass on E-mount camera bodies.

Fortunately, those seeking a Sony full-frame or APS-C camera have plenty of quality options to choose from including the a9 II and the Alpha 1 full-frame camera with 50.1MP stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor.

