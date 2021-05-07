In brief: Netflix is reportedly considering a new service that will let users create shareable, Spotify-style custom playlists, offer a behind-the-scenes look at shows, feature podcasts, and even give members a say when it comes to content development.

Netflix has been sending out a customer survey, seen by Protocol, to gauge reaction to a possible N-Plus hub, which is described as a "future online space where you can learn more about the Netflix shows and things related to them."

Custom playlists are one of the enticing elements of N-Plus. These could be published online or shared with other users, a feature popular with music streaming services. Interestingly, the survey states: "If viewers are not members, they can only see a trailer for the show itself."

An even more Spotify-like ability would be the possibility of N-Plus allowing people to create playlists of music from Netflix content.

Being able to decide the future of a show is also a possibility. "Learn about a planned show (pre-production) and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished," the survey explains. This could allow producers to measure interest in a project—perhaps a new show or the next series of a current one—and decide whether it's worth pursuing.

There's no mention of this, but maybe user opinion could be taken into account before Netflix does its usual trick of axing a popular show after just a handful of series—killing off Santa Clarita Diet and Altered Carbon remains a sore points for this writer. Don't hold your breath for this option, though.

Elsewhere, the N-Plus online hub could host user reviews, behind-the-scenes look at shows, in-memoriam pages, and podcasts.

There's no guarantee that N-Plus will ever become a reality, but Netflix will doubtlessly be interested in anything that could attract more subscribers.