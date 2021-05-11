Highly anticipated: If you're a fan of both Apple devices and Sony's PlayStation 5 (and if you've been lucky enough to snag the latter at all), we've got some good news for you today. Sony has enabled support for its fancy new DualSense gamepad in the PS Remote Play streaming app -- so long as you run it through an iOS, macOS, or iPadOS device.

There are some caveats here, which we'll get into in a moment, but for the most part, the support is here. According to Sony's official support documentation, taking advantage of it is simple: turn on your DualSense controller's "pairing mode," and then find the gamepad in your Apple machine's list of nearby Bluetooth devices.

Up to this point, Sony only allowed you to play PS5 games (through Remote Play) with the DualShock 4. It's a great controller in its own right, but it lacked some of the DualSense's more exciting features, such as the adaptive triggers.

Fortunately, that particular feature works perfectly here. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for some of the DualSense's other functions. Due to what Sony calls "Bluetooth limitations," the gamepad's haptic feedback features and built-in speakers will not function properly during Remote Play sessions.

Remote Play is now available using the DualSense wireless controller to play compatible games on a range of Apple devices. Full details: https://t.co/4fpa77oFqx pic.twitter.com/Z2BlehDLjO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 10, 2021

That's pretty disappointing, but perhaps a future Remote Play app update can resolve the issue (though we doubt it). However, the DualSense's adaptive trigger tech is easily one of its top selling points, and perhaps even the only one many players care about.

If you'd like to use your DualSense device to game remotely despite these limitations, just follow the basic steps mentioned above (or read Sony's official support article for additional assistance).

Bear in mind that your Apple device of choice must be up-to-date for the DualSense support to take hold -- that's Big Sur 11.3 for Mac users, iPadOS 14.5 for iPad users, iOS 14.5 for iPhone fans, and tvOS 14.5 for Apple TV customers. You'd also benefit from a speedy home internet connection (cellular data won't work),