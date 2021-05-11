In brief: At just 13.98 inches x 9.25 inches x 0.62 inches, the Razer Blade 15 is still the thinnest 15-inch RTX gaming laptop, and that’s something Razer is very proud of. Notably, only the entry-level model carries these measurements; well-equipped models are a tiny bit chunkier according to Razer's specs.

Razer has announced a revamped version of its Blade 15 gaming laptop featuring the latest hardware from Intel and Nvidia.

The new Razer Blade 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display in your choice of 360Hz Full HD, 240Hz QHD or 60Hz OLED 4K Touch variants. Under the hood, you’ll be able to drop in up to an Intel 11th Gen H-Series Core i9 CPU alongside an array of graphics options including the Nvidia RTX 3060, RTX 3070 or RTX 3080.

Systems can further be configured with up to 64GB of 3200MHz dual-channel DDR4 memory and up to 4TB of PCIe SSD storage, although those options will no doubt tack on a hefty fee when it comes time to check out.

Pricing starts at $2,299 for a system with 240Hz QHD display, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory, 1TB of PCIe storage and Nvidia’s RTX 3060. Be prepared to fork over an additional $1,100 if you want the 4K OLED display, i9-11900H, twice as much RAM, an extra M.2 slot and an RTX 3080.

Pre-orders open May 17 with the first batch of orders slated to ship in June.