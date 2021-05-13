In brief: The average starting pay for open positions at Amazon is more than $17 per hour and in many locations, hires can collect a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000. This, the company said said, is in addition to its complement of full-time employee benefits that include health, vision and dental insurance as well as paid parental leave and an attractive 401(k) plan with a 50 percent match.

Amazon is going on a hiring spree – again. The e-commerce giant has just announced plans to bring on 75,000 additional workers to occupy positions across its fulfillment and transportation network in the US and Canada.

Alicia Boler Davis, VP of global customer fulfillment, said new hires that come to Amazon already vaccinated for Covid-19 will earn an additional $100 benefit.

Amazon is just one of several tech-based firms that have been on an absolute tear in 2021 – and really, since the beginning of the pandemic early last year. It hasn’t been all moonlight and canoes for Amazon, however, as the company has dealt some pretty ugly PR fiascoes in recent months. Through it all, though, they’ve largely managed to come out unscathed.

Hiring for the open positions is already underway, we’re told. States with the most open positions include Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington and Wisconsin. Interested parties can learn more over on Amazon’s website.

