In brief: Sega laid out three possible paths for reviving old games: remastering past titles to include HD animation, remaking games by adding new features while maintaining the gameplay of the original, or a full reboot in which a new game is constructed based on the look and feel of the IP.

Sega in its results presentation for the fiscal year ending March 2021 shared some interesting slides regarding the company’s future direction.

On page 52 of the presentation, Sega notes that it holds a large number of globally recognized IP and even mentions utilizing them “after careful examination.” Examples presented include Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Panzer Dragoon, Virtua Fighter, Rez, Shinobi and Streets of Rage, among others.

Some of the titles Sega listed in the "past IP groups" haven't been stagnant for very long. Streets of Rage 4 is barely a year old and Rez Infinite is only a few years old at this point.

Sega also referenced the creation of a “Super Game” that it hopes to have ready by fiscal year 2026.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what exactly Sega means by that phrase, but the company did mention a “focused investment” in the project, adding that profitability could be low at first because it is a new IP but it could have high growth potential because it would be a global title.