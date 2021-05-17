Forward-looking: An Undo Tweet button is one of those features that Twitter users have been requesting for years. It now looks as if their prayers could soon be answered—but it will only be available to those who subscribe to the company’s new $2.99 per month service, Twitter Blue.

Prolific leaker Jane Manchun Wong, who has uncovered numerous features in apps before they were announced, revealed Twitter Blue. It’s said to cost $2.99 per month, though Wong believes there will be more expensive tiers that offer extra features.

Twitter is also working on tiered subscription pricing model, with one tier having more paid features than the other



For example, users on higher-priced tiers could enjoy premium experiences, such as clutter-free news reading experience (Twitter is acquiring @tryscroll recently) https://t.co/IffFugLxpx — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

One of the main perks of the subscription will be the removal of ads from users’ feeds. Twitter all but revealed these plans when it acquired Scroll, a $5-per-month subscription service that removes ads from participating news sites. “We plan to include Scroll as part of an upcoming subscription offering we’re currently exploring,” the company wrote.

An Undo Tweet function is something many users will appreciate. Wong revealed that Twitter was working on the feature back in March. It allows posts to be recalled within a set time, similar to the Undo Send/Recall options in Gmail and Outlook.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Those willing to pay extra for Twitter Blue’s higher tiers will receive other benefits, including Collections, which can save your favorite tweets in one place so they can be accessed later, building on the company’s current bookmark feature.

It seems Twitter has been preparing a subscription option for some time. Before it acquired Scroll, Twitter purchased Revue, an email service that lets writers publish newsletters. And we heard back in February that it was considering a paid service to increase its revenue. Exactly how many people sign up remains to be seen, but the price is low enough that it should attract quite a few subscribers.