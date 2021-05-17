What just happened? As more companies are starting to support lossless CD-quality music streaming, Amazon has decided to remove the extra fee of the Amazon Music HD tier. From now on, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can access the library of high-quality audio at no extra cost, making it by far the most affordable HD music streaming service on the market.

Since its introduction in September 2019, Amazon Music subscribers had the option to pay an extra $5 on top of its Music Unlimited subscription for high-def audio. Now that option is included with Amazon Music Unlimited in the $9.99 monthly subscription, or $7.99 if they are subscribed to Prime, making it the cheapest streaming service providing users with high-fidelity music.

Amazon's announcement comes soon after Apple shared that its streaming service would support lossless audio starting next month. Spotify is also expecting to release the Hi-Fi service tier later this year.

If you have an Amazon Music Unlimited personal or family plan, you now have access to +75M CD-quality songs (up to 850Kbps) and +7M songs in Hi-Res (up to 3730Kbps). Amazon Music Unlimited Student plans don't have access to Amazon Music HD.

"When we first launched Amazon Music HD, our goal was to lead the industry by enabling music fans around the world to stream the best quality recording, the way artists intended their music to be heard," said the VP of Amazon Music Steve Boom. "We're thrilled now to make Amazon Music HD available to everyone at no extra cost. All music fans should have access to this quality of music, and now they do!"

When Amazon introduced Amazon Music HD in September 2019 at $14.99, other streaming platforms reduced the pricing of their services to match that of Amazon. Back then, a Hi-Fi music streaming service like Tidal and Deezer averaged $19.99.

Amazon is also offering a limited-time promo where new subscribers of Amazon Music HD can try the service for free for three months.

