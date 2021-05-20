Editor's take: Google is building its new store with the health and safety of customers and employees in mind. As such, masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing measures will be in place, and Google will clean all areas of the store multiple times each day. That's par for the course right now, especially in a large city like New York. Over time as restrictions lift, we can probably expect to see Google change its tune as well.

Google is planning to open its first ever physical retail store in one of the busiest cities in the world: New York.

The Google Store, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, will allow shoppers to get hands-on experience with Google-made products such as Pixel smartphones, Fitbit wearables and Nest products, and see how Google’s various products and services can work together. Optionally, customers will be able to shop online and pick up their orders in the store.

Jason Rosenthal, VP of direct channels & membership, said Google experts will also be on hand to help troubleshoot issues, repair damaged devices and assist with installation jobs. There will also be how-to workshops offered throughout the year, we’re told.

Furthermore, in-store capacity will be limited to ensure “customers feel safe during their shopping experience.” Rosenthal said Google will continue to monitor local and national guidelines and adjust their protocols as needed.

Those in the area will be able to check out the new Google Store in person this summer on the corner of 9th Avenue and W 15th Street.

Image credit dennizn