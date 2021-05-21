Rumor mill: While all the attention is currently on Nvidia and the almost-certainly-close launch of the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, AMD has an upcoming graphics card of its own—and we might have got our first look at the Navi 23-based product.

The image comes from Twitter user Broly_X1 (via VideoCardz), who writes that the source has now been deleted. You’ll notice that the stickers do name the Radeon Navi23 XT GPU that will presumably be used in the RX 6600 XT model, but there’s no sign of the card name itself.

The pictured product is likely an early engineering sample from a board partner. According to the label, it’s the work of OEM PC Partner Limited, which manufactures products for Zotac and Sapphire. We also see that it sports 8GB of GDDR6 memory—the rumored spec for the RX 6600 series—an HDMI input, and three DisplayPorts.

The RX 6600 XT is expected to feature 2,048 cores, 32 ROPs, and 128 TMUs along with the 8GB of GDDR6 and a 128-bit bus. Its power consumption is said to be 130W. The RX 6600, meanwhile, is rumored to come with 1,792 cores, 32 ROPS, and 112 TMUs. The cards look set to compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

We might not have long to wait before AMD officially unveils the Radeon RX 6600/XT cards. With Nvidia expected to announce the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti at Computex on May 31, its rival could steal the limelight with its own announcement during the company's keynote a day later.