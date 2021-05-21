Why it matters: We’re just over one week away from Computex 2021. This year’s virtual hybrid event takes place between Monday, May 31 – Sunday, June 6, and the opening day will see Nvidia delivering its keynote speech. The question on everyone’s mind, of course, is will we get confirmation of the long-rumored RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti?

Computex is always an important event for tech fans, and while Covid-19 has ensured this year’s proceedings will be more low-key than usual, we’re still hoping for some big reveals.

Nvidia’s Keynote kicks off on May 31 at 10 pm PDT. Presented by GeForce Senior Vice President Jeff Fisher, “The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing” will focus on “the massive opportunities that GeForce PC gaming represents for the Taiwan ecosystem.” Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing at Nvidia, will follow up with a speech on the “democratization of AI.”

Nvidia doesn't traditionally use Computex to reveal new hardware, but with rumors pointing to the RTX 3080 Ti/RTX 3070 Ti’s announcement at the end of May, this year could be an exception. Hopefully, the fact it was Fisher who revealed the RTX 3060 at CES back in February is a good omen.

This last month has seen both photos and even (expensive) listings for the RTX 3080 Ti. The sheer number of reports suggest both it and the RTX 3070 Ti will arrive at some point; we just don’t know precisely when—the latest claims are June 3 for the 3080 Ti and June 10 for the 3070 Ti. Zotac’s belief that an RTX 3090 Ti will also drop in the future seems less likely, but you can never be sure.

Elsewhere at Computex, AMD’s Lisa Su, who recently talked about her company’s rise, will give a keynote on June 1.