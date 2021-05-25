Editor's take: SteelSeries has launched a new line of gaming products designed with input and feedback from some of the best esports competitors in the world. Pricing isn't too bad, either, as the entry-level Prime gaming mouse will set you back less than $60.

The (mostly) no-frills Prime features a “battle-tested shape for sustained comfort” and tips the scales at just 69g in order to reduce hand fatigue when lifting. It packs a TrueMove Pro sensor rated for 18,000 CPI / 450 IPS / 50G and additionally offers single-zone RGB, on-board memory and customizable controls such as four pre-set polling rates.

The Prime+ uses a similar primary sensor, the TrueMove Pro+, but adds a secondary lift off sensor and full customizable on-board settings. Both also utilize magnetic optical switches rated for 100 million clicks that deliver what the company describes as a “crispy click.” The Prime+ weighs a touch more at 71g.

The Prime Wireless, meanwhile is a cable-free rodent that packs the features of the standard Prime pointer, but adds up to 100 hours of wireless battery life to the mix.

Last but certainly not least is the Arctis Prime, a new gaming headset featuring noise isolating leatherette ear cushions, a retractable Discord-certified ClearCast microphone, on-ear controls and a detachable 3.5mm cable. It is compatible with a range of platforms including the Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC.

Pricing is set at $59.99 for the Prime, $79.99 for the Prime+ and $129.99 for the Prime Wireless. The Arctis Prime gaming headset, meanwhile, commands $99.99. All are available to purchase from today over on SteelSeries’ website.