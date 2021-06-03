What just happened? Are you a retro gaming fan who still enjoys playing titles on the PlayStation 3? Then here's some good, and quite surprising, news: Sony has pushed out an update for the 14-year-old console, which was discontinued in North America back in 2016.

The PS3 system update 4.88 is the 60th patch for a console that launched in November 2006, the same month that former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death and Daniel Craig made his first appearance as James Bond in Casino Royale.

As with every update the PlayStation 3 has received over the last few years, this one, which requires 200MB of free space, doesn't do much beyond improving "system performance."

Coincidentally enough, the 4.88 update arrives around one month before Sony had planned to close down the PlayStation 3 store. Back in March, the company confirmed it was shuttering the PS3 and PSP digital storefronts on July 27, while the Vita store was scheduled to close on August 27. But fan outcry saw Sony backpedal, with SIE president Jim Ryan admitting that closing the PS3 and PS Vita stores was a "wrong decision." The PSP version is still being killed off next month.

"We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I'm glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations," said Ryan.

Sony claims keeping the PS3 and Vita stores open for their respective aging consoles is complicated, and the company wants to focus on its newer products, especially the PS5. How much longer the PlayStation 3 store will stick around is unknown, but the update is a promising sign.