In brief: Limited Run Games is working on a physical retro release of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, an earlier entry in the Castlevania series that never got an English release in its original format.

Castlevania: Rondo of Blood launched in Japan on October 29, 1993, for the PC Engine’s CD-ROM add-on. The game casts players in the role of protagonist Richter Belmont as he sets out to save his lover from Dracula.

Rondo of Blood was remade for the Super Nintendo and launched a couple of years later under the title Castlevania: Dracula X. While very similar, it wasn’t technically the same game. Another port, called Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles, arrived on the PlayStation Portable in 2007. The original Japanese version, Akumajō Dracula X Chi no Rondo, is also available on the TurboGrafx-16 Mini that Konami launched last year.

Castlevania Rondo of Blood is getting a physical retro rerelease on Turbo Duo! Follow https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo for more details to come. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/KtNgSOyEY1 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 14, 2021

Limited Run Games teased the pending release on Twitter, noting that the game would be released on the TurboDuo. And unfortunately, that’s really all we know about it at this hour.

The timing is a bit interesting considering Analogue is still planning to launch its gorgeous TurboGrafx console sometime this year. The all-in-one system is designed to play TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, TurboGrafx CD, PC Engine CD-ROM and Super Arcade CD-ROM games, and will do so without emulation.

Those interested in Analogue’s system can sign up to be notified when then $199 machine becomes available. As for Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Limited Run Games says more information is coming soon.

Image courtesy Reddit user RickyBooo