TurboGrafx-16 mini gets full game list, launch date
Relive the thrill and emotion from back in the dayBy Shawn Knight
Bottom line: Konami is taking a big gamble with its TurboGrafx-16 mini. The console didn't enjoy the same following as other platforms like the NES and SNES and as Sony recently demonstrated with its PlayStation Classic, even an incredibly popular machine (over 100 million PlayStations were sold in its lifetime) won't help if you miss the mark in other areas like pricing.
Konami last month punched its ticket aboard the mini retro console express with the TurboGrafx-16 mini. The throwback gaming system was announced with just six games – R-Type, Ys Book I & II, New Adventure Island, Ninja Spirit, Alien Crush and Dungeon Explorer – with the promise that more titles were in the pipeline.
We now know exactly what to expect from the TurboGrafx-16 mini and when to expect it.
Konami this week announced the full lineup which consists of 24 TurboGrafx-16 games and 26 PC Engine titles for a total of 50 games (the TurboGrafx-16 was originally released in Japan as the PC Engine). The full lineup is as follows on the TurboGrafx-16 side:
- Alien Crush
- Victory Run
- Blazing Lazers
- Neutopia
- Dungeon Explorer
- R-Type
- Moto Roader
- Power Golf
- Ys Book I & II
- Ninja Spirit
- J.J. & Jeff
- Space Harrier
- Military Madness
- Chew-Man-Fu
- Psychosis
- Bonk’s Revenge
- Parasol Stars
- Cadash
- New Adventure Island
- Air Zonk
- Neutopia II
- Soldier Blade
- Lords of Thunder
- Bomberman 93
The PC Engine entries include:
- The Kung Fu
- Jaseiken Necromancer
- Fantasy Zone
- Appare! Gateball
- Nectaris
- Dungeon Explorer
- Neutopia
- PC Genjin
- Ys I & II
- Super Darius
- Super Star Soldier
- Daimakaimura
- Aldynes
- Neutopia II
- Gradius
- Salamander
- Super Momotaro Dentetsu II
- Ninja Ryūkenden
- Star Parodier
- Snatcher
- Gradius II – Gofer no Yabō
- Chō Aniki
- Akumajō Dracula X Chi no Rondo
- Bomberman 94
- Bomberman Panic Bomber
- Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
As you can see, there is some overlap with Konami citing minor regional differences.
The TurboGrafx-16 mini is slated for launch on March 19, 2020. Pricing hasn’t yet been revealed although Konami does link to an Amazon landing page that’ll start accepting pre-orders on July 15, the first day of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event.