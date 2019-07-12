Bottom line: Konami is taking a big gamble with its TurboGrafx-16 mini. The console didn't enjoy the same following as other platforms like the NES and SNES and as Sony recently demonstrated with its PlayStation Classic, even an incredibly popular machine (over 100 million PlayStations were sold in its lifetime) won't help if you miss the mark in other areas like pricing.

Konami last month punched its ticket aboard the mini retro console express with the TurboGrafx-16 mini. The throwback gaming system was announced with just six games – R-Type, Ys Book I & II, New Adventure Island, Ninja Spirit, Alien Crush and Dungeon Explorer – with the promise that more titles were in the pipeline.

We now know exactly what to expect from the TurboGrafx-16 mini and when to expect it.

Konami this week announced the full lineup which consists of 24 TurboGrafx-16 games and 26 PC Engine titles for a total of 50 games (the TurboGrafx-16 was originally released in Japan as the PC Engine). The full lineup is as follows on the TurboGrafx-16 side:

Alien Crush

Victory Run

Blazing Lazers

Neutopia

Dungeon Explorer

R-Type

Moto Roader

Power Golf

Ys Book I & II

Ninja Spirit

J.J. & Jeff

Space Harrier

Military Madness

Chew-Man-Fu

Psychosis

Bonk’s Revenge

Parasol Stars

Cadash

New Adventure Island

Air Zonk

Neutopia II

Soldier Blade

Lords of Thunder

Bomberman 93

The PC Engine entries include:

The Kung Fu

Jaseiken Necromancer

Fantasy Zone

Appare! Gateball

Nectaris

Dungeon Explorer

Neutopia

PC Genjin

Ys I & II

Super Darius

Super Star Soldier

Daimakaimura

Aldynes

Neutopia II

Gradius

Salamander

Super Momotaro Dentetsu II

Ninja Ryūkenden

Star Parodier

Snatcher

Gradius II – Gofer no Yabō

Chō Aniki

Akumajō Dracula X Chi no Rondo

Bomberman 94

Bomberman Panic Bomber

Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

As you can see, there is some overlap with Konami citing minor regional differences.

The TurboGrafx-16 mini is slated for launch on March 19, 2020. Pricing hasn’t yet been revealed although Konami does link to an Amazon landing page that’ll start accepting pre-orders on July 15, the first day of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event.