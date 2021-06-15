In brief: Microsoft has quietly updated the box art featured on retail versions of Xbox games. The new design is a bit cleaner and provides more space for artwork. It also makes it easier to identify if a game is an Xbox Series X exclusive or if it's also compatible with the older Xbox One.

As Twitter user Xbox News highlights, Microsoft has removed the green banner across the top of the box covers and replaced it with a smaller cutout featuring the Xbox logo and system compatibility information. The green border has also been removed from the spine of the case.

The updated cover art is featured on Best Buy’s website for listings of Microsoft Flight Simulator, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

It’s not a huge visual change, mind you, but some will no doubt notice.

For most, however, I suspect it’ll be a non-issue. Lots of gamers now download titles directly to their console and bypass physical media altogether. I personally still prefer retail copies whenever possible, if for no other reason, than to have a keepsake and something I could resell later down the road. How about you?