The big picture: The Google Store is a lot like an Apple Store, except that it offers products and services from Google rather than Apple. This will include self-branded lines like Pixel smartphones as well as goods from Google-owned brands such as Nest and Fitbit. Shoppers will also have access to a full range of support services for products they already own.

Google’s first permanent retail store is opening sooner than anticipated.

The tech titan said last month that its new retail store would be opening to the public this summer but we’ve since learned that Google Store Chelsea will invite shoppers in from tomorrow, June 17 (which is technically a few days before the official start of summer on June 20).

The shop, located at the corner of 9th Avenue and W 15th Street in New York City, will additionally play host to various how-to sessions and in-depth product demos, Google previously said.

Google told CNBC it decided to go ahead and open the store now because they saw pent-up demand for in-person experiences, adding that merchants in NYC are also seeing increased foot traffic at retail sites as Covid restrictions ease.

Employees will still adhere to local guidelines. For example, the number of people allowed inside the store will be limited, masks will be worn by employees and hand-sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the shop.