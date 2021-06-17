What just happened? The revamped Xbox Design Lab lets you pick a color for every piece of a custom Xbox Series X controller of your liking. There are 18 colors to choose from in each section, with millions of combinations to get your new controller order in, looking just how you've imagined it. You can even get it laser engraved to say something silly like "Git Gud."

Microsoft has returned with a improved version of Xbox Design Lab. You can use their revised web app to customize a controller, based on the model that ships with their Xbox Series X and Series S, with millions of color combinations.

The service comes with free 14-day shipping and each controller will cost you $69.99, about $10 more than grabbing a plain-colored device off the shelf at your local retailer. The premium is likely worth it to many gamers who’ve been dying to rep the colors of their favorite sports team, or just dreaming of a controller with yellow-purple drip like the one Microsoft showed off on Twitter. You can place your order today in the US, Canada, and most Western European countries.

In the customization page there are 6 regions on the controller to select from a rich and vibrant roster of colors. There are a further 2 lists of choices for the forward-facing buttons where you’re offered a handful of styles from minimalist and modern to classic and iconic.

There's also the option to have a word or phrase laser engraved in small gray text along the bottom of the front plate of the controller for an additional charge of $10.

This wireless controller can connect via Bluetooth to the following devices:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Windows 10 Devices

Android

iOS

There's no support for patterns, designs, or logos, just solid fill colors, but this shouldn’t be an issue if the controllers come out even half as vibrant as the render shown on the Design Lab page.

There are no other configurable options outside of colors and engraving. A wired option, or perhaps the ability to opt for the older style of D-pad would have been welcome additions, but an extra ten bucks to get your controller looking exactly how you imagined it definitely isn’t a terrible option to have.