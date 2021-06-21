What just happened? The internet is awash with the Windows 11 ISO, leading to several sites publishing hands-on looks at the next OS before its official reveal on Thursday, and Microsoft isn't happy. The Redmond firm has issued a number of DMCA takedown notices to anyone sharing "a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11."

Microsoft heavily hinted at the existence of Windows 11 with the release of an 11-minute video of Windows sounds. There's also the fact that the June 24 event starts at 11 am. This was followed by screenshots and clips of a leaked build appearing on The Verge.

As spotted by Fossbytes, Microsoft Japan has fought back by issuing an official Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) complaint to Google that singles out Indian tech site Beebom for distributing the Windows 11 ISO.

The complaint, indexed by the Lumen project, states: "Beebom.com's article is distributing Windows 11 ISO (copyrighted to Microsoft). Please remove their article from the search. It is a leaked copy of the unreleased Windows 11."

Not everyone was convinced these Windows 11 leaks were real, and some thought Microsoft itself leaked the build to generate more publicity and hype, but the DMCA takedown request appears to prove otherwise. It also erases any doubt that the next Windows will be called Windows 11.

The Windows 11 ISO can be found at several other sources, including torrent sites, so the DMCA takedowns are unlikely to have much effect.

From what we've seen in the Windows 11 leaks, it doesn't offer significant changes compared to Windows 10 in the same way previous versions of Windows differed from their predecessors, but maybe Microsoft has some surprises in store. We'll find out for certain on June 24.