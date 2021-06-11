Eleventh hour teasers: There's plenty of guessing and anticipation going on for Microsoft's upcoming Windows event. After all, it's promising to showcase "one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade," exciting some PC users more than others. To calm their nerves - and tease the arrival of Windows 11 in the process - Microsoft has posted an 11-minute video of slowed down Windows Startup sounds, ending it with an invitation to watch its June 24 live stream event.

Microsoft has been dropping a couple of hints for the arrival of "Windows 11," with clues like the 11am ET starting time for the upcoming OS event and the number '11' hiding in plain sight in the related reveal image.

For those still wondering what the OS will be called, there's now an 11-minute video of 'Slo-fi' Windows Startup sounds posted by none other than the official Windows channel on YouTube. Although similar 'relaxing' videos are aplenty on the platform, Microsoft's version goes through the iconic Startup sounds (and backdrops) of Win 95, XP, and 7 slowed down by 4,000 percent for a 'meditative' experience.

In addition to the video length being an obvious clue, it could also mean that the upcoming OS will come with a bold new Startup sound that's set to play by default. Microsoft disabled the unique chimes in Windows 8 (during its mobile ambitions) and Windows 10, requiring users to enable them manually with a checkbox under system sounds.

Will '11' be suffixed to the next version of Microsoft's OS, or will the company simply end up calling it Windows? Will the UI/UX be a noticeable departure from Windows 10? We'll know the answers and more on June 24, 11am ET, at Microsoft's official reveal event.