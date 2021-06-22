What just happened? Microsoft has expanded its Designed for Xbox program to include a category of devices that’s integral to the overall gaming experience, the display. Over the past two years, Microsoft has worked closely with licensed partners including Acer, Asus and Philips to prep products to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X / S and the HDMI 2.1 spec.

Now, we're getting our first look at those efforts.

The Acer Xbox Edition gaming monitor (model XV282K KV) is a 28-inch display supporting 4K and 120Hz via HDMI 2.1. It boasts a low 1ms response time, VESA DisplayHDR 400 for contrast between the darkest darks and the brightest lights, and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ready.

Acer’s new monitor also comes with an integrated KVM switch, making it ideal for those running multi-PC setups.

The Asus ROG Strix Xbox edition gaming monitor (model XG43UQ) is significantly larger than the Acer model at 43 inches. Like the other, it, too, affords 4K UHD at 120Hz over HDMI 2.1 with a 1ms response time and is FreeSync Premium Pro ready. This particular model covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is DisplayHDR 1000 certified.

Last but certainly not least is the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV, a massive 55-inch display that Microsoft’s Ethan Rothamel describes as a TV and soundbar in one.

Like the other two, this unit also supports 4K resolution at 120Hz and has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro capabilities to reduce screen tearing. High-contrast HDR comes courtesy of the VESA DisplayHDR 1000, which supposedly delivers local dimming and peak luminance more than three times that of a mid-grade display.

As you might have guessed, these won’t come cheap. The 28-inch Acer Xbox Edition gaming monitor is set to arrive this fall priced at $949.99. Those eyeballing the Asus ROG Strix Xbox edition gaming monitor will have to wait until October 2021 and shell out $1,399 for the opportunity. The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV launches this summer at $1,599.99. All will carry the “Gaming Features for Xbox” badge for easier identification.