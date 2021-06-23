Bottom line: At MWC 2021, Lenovo has revealed the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4, which brings Intel H-series chips, Nvidia RTX 3000 series graphics, optional 5G and other powerful internals to the popular workstation. While this model launches in August with a hefty $2,149 price tag, Lenovo also had a couple of affordable announcements for ThinkPad buyers that use AMD Ryzen 5000 chips inside and will become available in the same month. These include the $799 L13 Gen 2, and the $999 L13 Yoga Gen 2, the latter of which is the company's first AMD-powered Windows 10 convertible.

It may look visually similar to its 15-inch predecessor, but Lenovo's fourth generation of the ThinkPad X1 Extreme packs a slightly larger 16-inch screen with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. Lenovo hasn't specified all display options for the new model but notes that it will come with up to a 600 nit 4K panel when it launches in August.

Like previous X1 Extremes, the Gen 4 model packs some beastly specs, particularly in the graphics department. Buyers will now be able to choose from an Nvidia RTX 3050Ti all the way up to an RTX 3080, as opposed to the X1 Gen 3 that could only be had with a GTX 1650 Ti. The CPU, meanwhile, gets upgraded to Intel's 11th-gen H-series that can be specced up to a Core i9 chip.

RAM and storage configurations remain the same as the older model, maxing out at 64GB and 4TB (2 x 2TB SSDs), respectively. The X1 Extreme Gen 4 also receives more powerful speakers, a bigger 90Whr battery for up to 10.7 hours of use, a higher resolution FHD/FHD infrared webcam and optional 5G connectivity.

For ThinkPad buyers on a budget, Lenovo has announced two L-series models powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors. The L13 Gen 2 is a traditional, business-focused 13.3-inch notebook, while the L13 Yoga Gen 2 is a similarly sized 2-in-1 that comes with an optional pen.

Both laptops aren't exactly new from the ground up, as Lenovo has already been selling their Intel-powered variants for some time. Additionally, the company announced the $219 M15 Mobile monitor for dual-screen users and a couple of new traditional monitors and webcams that will be available later this year.

For its Go-branded line of PC accessories, Lenovo's USB-C Wireless Charging Kit is perhaps the most interesting new announcement. Ultrabook users with a USB-C port to spare can make use of this kit by attaching its rubber strip to the bottom of their machine. It can then be placed on the provided metal plate that transfers up to 65W of power through pogo pins built in the strip.

Although it saves users from having to plug in/out their machine for charging every time, the Wireless Charging Kit only works with 13- and 14-inch Ultrabooks and permanently reserves a USB-C port. Lenovo will begin selling it in October for $140.

The company's other Go-branded announcements include a wireless vertical mouse and split-design keyboard that incorporates cork material on the palm/wrist rest for reducing strain, a couple of powerbanks, headphones, a speakerphone, and a wireless numeric keypad. Aimed at remote workers, these accessories will become available for purchase over the coming months.