Why it matters: After alleged images appeared in May, we now have more evidence that the Radeon RX 6600 XT is on its way after Gigabyte listed six of the cards on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, all of which come with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The six Radeon RX 6600 XT cards spotted by KOMACHI_ENSAKA on Twitter are from Gigabyte’s Gaming Pro, Gaming, and Eagle brands and their OC versions. Previous leaks also listed both the XT and non-XT variants of the RX 6600 featuring 8GB of GDDR6, so it looks almost certain this will be the case.

The leaked photos from last month also appeared to confirm that the RX 6600 XT will be based on the Navi 23 GPU found in the Radeon Pro W6600 and RX 6600M mobile card, making it a mid-range offering.

There are no card specs in the listing. The GPU features up to 28CUs, 2,048 shaders, 32MB Infinity Cache, and 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus. According to VideoCardz, we can expect clock speeds up to 2.9Ghz, and low power consumption of around 100W in the RX 6600 XT.

No word on when the RX 6600 XT will arrive, though AMD Lisa Su previously said a reference single-fan graphics card from the Radeon RX 6000 series, supposedly based on the Navi 23 GPU, would land in the first half of the year. That would mean it launching within the next week, but it’d be surprising if the upcoming RDNA 2 card arrives that soon.