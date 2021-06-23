In context: Every game we play resides in a universe all its own, and each has unique lore explaining why it is the way it is. Sometimes the mythos is delivered within the game, but sometimes it's not as straightforward or possible to do that. So developers use external means to deliver story content. The following is an example of that.

In a clever attempt to deliver lore content to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds players, or anyone else interested, PUBG corporation got together with Jonathan Frakes to make a short mockumentary. It is titled "Mysteries Unknown: Birth of the Battlegrounds." The show explains how the battle royale death matches all started in the PUBG universe in the style of a 1990s docuseries.

Most people know Frakes as Commander William Riker from Star Trek: The Next Generation, but he also hosted a short-lived documentary series from 1998 to 2002 called Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. Drawing from his experience hosting that show, Frakes delivers a fantastic deadpan performance that you would say was authentic if you didn't know better.

The episode is only 17 minutes long and is very well done, even though it's a total spoof on these types of shows. I won't spoil the details. You can watch the episode above or visit the freshly-minted PUBG lore webpage to explore more of the Battlegrounds universe.