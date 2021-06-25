In context: Instagram has the frustrating distinction of being one of the few social media apps that don’t allow users to post images or videos from a desktop/laptop using the web version, but that may soon change.

Unlike Facebook, Twitter, and similar apps, posting content to Instagram requires the mobile app—unless you go down the route of using third-party tools. Fans of the platform will be pleased to know that social media consultant Matt Navarra has revealed the limitation appears to be lifting.

Navarra, who is one of the people involved in testing the feature, tweeted images of Instagram posts being created and published via desktop.

More screenshots of creating + publishing posts via https://t.co/3QaHTLlqBE pic.twitter.com/G5mptOhN06 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 24, 2021

Owner Facebook has confirmed the test in a statement to Bloomberg. “We know that many people access Instagram from their computer,” spokesperson Christine Pai said. “To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser.”

To find out if you’re part of the test, navigate to the Instagram site on your browser and check for a new “plus” symbol in the icon tray in the top right corner.

Instagram has been moving away from its laser focus on mobile and embracing the desktop in recent times. It added the ability to view stories on PCs in 2017, while direct messaging became available last year. In reference to the DM addition, Yorgos Askalidis, a data scientist at Instagram, wrote: “We observe… an increased usage of the desktop website during weekdays and daytime hours (6am-2pm), while the native apps see an increased usage during evening hours (5pm-7pm) and weekends.”

“… We haven’t found any evidence that the Instagram desktop web experience cannibalizes engagement from the native apps. In fact, it’s quite the opposite — users who use both interfaces spend more time on each interface, compared to users who use each interface exclusively.”

This is only a test, so there’s no guarantee it will roll out to everyone, but the initial feedback seems promising.

Image credit: Postmodern Studio