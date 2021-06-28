Recap: Both Apple and the American Heart Association have warned consumers about the dangers of placing the iPhone 12 close to cardiac devices such as pacemakers, cardioverter-defibrillators, and other implants that might respond to magnets and radios. But it's not just Cupertino's latest handsets that can cause issues.

MacRumors discovered that an updated support document now lists all Apple products that should be kept more than 12 inches away from medical devices. It covers a range of items from Apple's stable, including iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Here's the full list:

AirPods and charging cases

AirPods and Charging Case

AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

Apple Watch

Apple Watch bands with magnets

Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod

HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories

iPhone 12 models

MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories

Mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

Beats Flex

Beats X

PowerBeats Pro

UrBeats3

It's interesting to see that the only iPhones on the list is the iPhone 12 line. Apple did say the handsets should be kept six inches from the medical devices in question and more than twelve inches if wirelessly charging. It claims that the latest phones do not pose a greater risk of magnetic interference than its older handsets, but the American Heart Association's report disputes this.

"We have always known that magnets can interfere with cardiac implantable electronic devices, however, we were surprised by the strength of the magnets used in the iPhone 12 magnet technology," reads the study.

Apple writes that users should consult their physician if they suspect one of its devices is interfering with a medical implant.