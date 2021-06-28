Apple lists all its products that could interfere with cardiac devices
There are a lot of themBy Rob Thubron
Recap: Both Apple and the American Heart Association have warned consumers about the dangers of placing the iPhone 12 close to cardiac devices such as pacemakers, cardioverter-defibrillators, and other implants that might respond to magnets and radios. But it's not just Cupertino's latest handsets that can cause issues.
MacRumors discovered that an updated support document now lists all Apple products that should be kept more than 12 inches away from medical devices. It covers a range of items from Apple's stable, including iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Here's the full list:
AirPods and charging cases
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
Beats
- Beats Flex
- Beats X
- PowerBeats Pro
- UrBeats3
It's interesting to see that the only iPhones on the list is the iPhone 12 line. Apple did say the handsets should be kept six inches from the medical devices in question and more than twelve inches if wirelessly charging. It claims that the latest phones do not pose a greater risk of magnetic interference than its older handsets, but the American Heart Association's report disputes this.
"We have always known that magnets can interfere with cardiac implantable electronic devices, however, we were surprised by the strength of the magnets used in the iPhone 12 magnet technology," reads the study.
Apple writes that users should consult their physician if they suspect one of its devices is interfering with a medical implant.