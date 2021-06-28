In brief: Honda’s vision for a fully electric future is now a bit sharper with the recent announcement of its first new volume battery-electric vehicle slated to arrive in early 2024. It'll be powered by GM's Ultium battery tech, but Honda is working on its own platform set to debut in the second half of the decade.

The Honda Prologue is an all-new electric SUV slated to hit the market in early 2024. Details are scant at this hour, but Honda said it’ll be highly competitive with the sort of features and functionality that customers have come to expect from the company.

The Prologue will be followed by an all-electric Acura SUV later in 2024. Both platforms will utilize General Motors’ Ultium battery technology, per a partnership first announced in mid-2018.

More information on the Honda Prologue will be shared over the coming months, we’re told.

Back in April, Honda said it was aiming to have battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles make up 40 percent of sales in North America by 2030. By 2035, that figure is expected to climb to 80 percent before reaching 100 percent in 2040.

The automaker at the time further revealed that it is planning to launch a series of EV models in the second half of the decade. They’ll be based on a completely new EV platform led by Honda called e:Architecture and will be introduced first in North America before finding their way to other markets.

Image credit: Smile Fight, Art Konovalov