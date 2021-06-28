Editor's take: YouTube TV, Google’s over-the-top streaming television service, has introduced a new add-on that includes a handful of noteworthy features. The new capabilities don't come cheap, but at least for a limited time, interested parties can secure a 50 percent discount.

4K Plus enables users to watch 4K content on YouTube TV for the first time. You’ll need a 4K-compatible TV and streaming device, mind you, and the selection of content will no doubt be quite limited.

In its announcement, YouTube said subscribers will “have access to watch major sports events this summer in 4K, plus live content from networks like NBC and ESPN, sports like college football and basketball later this year and on-demand content from FX, Discovery Networks, Tastemade and more.”

The add-on also lets users download shows to watch offline. A YouTube spokesperson told The Verge that anything recorded to a user’s cloud DVR from the base channel package can be downloaded for offline viewing.

Another noteworthy perk is unlimited streams at home. With the YouTube TV base package, you can only have three simultaneous streams running at any given time. 4K Plus enables unlimited streams over your home Wi-Fi, meaning everyone in the family can watch whatever they want at the same time.

YouTube further announced it is adding 5.1 Dolby audio capabilities for all users. This feature will start rolling out on select devices over the coming weeks, we’re told.

4K Plus is available from today for an additional $19.99 per month. For a limited time, however, users can snag a one-month free trial and lock in a rate of $9.99 per month for the first year. This is on top of the standard $64.99 monthly rate for YouTube TV.

Image credit PixieMe