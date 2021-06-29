What just happened? It appears that Intel's Xe-HPG DG2 gaming GPU announcement will arrive any day now. In a tweet asking Odyssey cardholders to fill in their details to receive some swag, team blue confirmed its DG2 family's pending arrival.

On the Odyssey page, where cardholders are asked to fill out their details for the chance to grab some free merchandise, Intel writes: "We are soon heading toward a milestone moment, the pending release of the Xe HPG microarchitecture from Intel."

Do you still have your special event #JoinTheOdyssey cards? Now’s the time to use it! Fill in the details on the form here, and some swag may soon be coming your way… https://t.co/BuKBRk6aqb #XeHPG pic.twitter.com/CSLOQOjW3W — Intel Graphics (@IntelGraphics) June 28, 2021

The news comes after Intel revealed in an HPC announcement (PDF) yesterday that DG2 is now sampling out to Chipzilla's partners.

This month has seen plenty of Xe-HPG DG2 teases and leaks. Intel senior vice president Raja Koduri tweeted a photo on June 2 of the chip that seemingly confirmed at least one of the SKUs will have 512 Execution Units (EUs), writing that there was still "lots of game and driver optimization work ahead."

There was also a tweet from reliable leaker TUM_APISAK that claimed Intel would release a 448 EU model to rival Nvidia's RTX 3070 and AMD's RX 6700 XT—the 512 EU DG2 is said to target the RTX 3070 Ti, which itself offers only limited improvements over the RTX 3070.

A couple of DG2 benchmarks appeared on Geekbench 5 recently. One with 256 EUs scored similar to the GTX 1050, while the other, likely an integrated GPU, had just 96 EUs, a 1,200 MHz clock speed, and 1.5GB memory, giving it a performance slightly lower than the GTX 460.

We also saw the gaming performance of Intel's budget Xe DG1 card, which is mainly for OEMs. Its 80 EUs or 640 shading units, 4GB of LPDDR4X-4266 across a 128-bit interface, 1,500 MHz boost clock speed, and 30W puts in on par with some of the latest Ryzen APUs, graphics wise.