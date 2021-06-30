In brief: Best Buy is currently offering a pretty sweet deal on one of Razer’s higher-end gaming mice. We aren't sure how much longer the bundle will be available, but we do know that Steam's Summer Sale ends July 8.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless optical gaming mouse with a charging dock for $129.99. Boosting the bundle’s value is the inclusion of a $50 Steam gift card, effectively bringing the price down to $79.99.

The bundle is arguably even more lucrative at this moment in time considering Valve’s annual Steam Summer Sale is in full swing. Thousands of games are on sale, and some are heavily discounted. With some strategic planning, you could no doubt get a lot of mileage out of $50.

The Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse packs Razer’s own HyperSpeed wireless technology, which the company claims is 25 percent faster than any other wireless tech available. The pointer further features a right-handed design, 11 programmable buttons, 14 customizable Chroma lighting zones and a dial on the underside that lets you tweak the resistance of the scroll wheel on top.

It doesn’t end there, however, as the Basilisk Ultimate additionally utilizes 100 percent PTFE mouse feet, Razer optical mouse switches and five onboard memory profiles. Battery life is rated at up to 100 hours of continuous use.