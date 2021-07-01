In a nutshell: Philips is adding another entry to its range of 49-inch monitors with the Brilliance 498P9Z, a curved display with a 165Hz refresh rate that combines gaming and productivity features.

Dell, AOC, and Samsung are just some of the companies that have embraced the 49-inch, super-wide monitor form factor. We’re big fans of the Samsung Odyssey G9, which we gave a score of 90 in our review last year.

Like the Odyssey G9, the Philips Brilliance 498P9Z uses a 5120 x 1440 (32:9) VA panel that’s essentially like having two 27-inch 2560 x 1440 displays side by side, only without the distracting bezels. There’s a 1800R curve for added immersion, and the 550 nits max brightness means its certified for DisplayHDR 400. Gamers, meanwhile, should appreciate that 165Hz refresh rate, 4ms GtG response time, and Adaptive-Sync technology.

Being designed for work and play, the Brilliance 498P9Z boasts 89% coverage of the Adobe RGB color gamut, along with 91% DCI-P3, 100% NTSC, and 122% of the sRGB color gamuts. It’s also factory calibrated to a Delta E <2 accuracy. Users should appreciate the LowBlue Mode, Flicker-free technology, and integrated KVM switch for controlling two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up.

Port-wise, the monitor comes with one DisplayPort 1.4 and three HDMI 2.0 inputs. There’s also a six-port USB 3.2 hub (two upstream, four downstream with fast charge), built-in dual 5W speakers, and a stand with adjustable height, swivel, and tilt.

No word yet on availability or price, but expect the Philips’ Brilliance 498P9Z to be a little over $1,000, as is the case with most 49-inch monitors of this kind.