What just happened? With the launch of a new generation of graphics cards, powerful gaming rigs are within reach of more people than ever before—assuming you can find one of Nvidia's or AMD's latest products. But much of that power goes to waste when using a 1080p/60Hz monitor. To get the most out of today's PC hardware, you need something better, and AOC's 49-inch Super-wide Agon AG493UCX display could fit the bill.

The Agon AG493UCX offers some of the traits found in the Samsung Odyssey G9, our Enthusiast pick in the Best Monitors feature. Like that winner, it measures a massive 49 inches and comes with a 5120 x 1440 (32:9) resolution, essentially making it two 27-inch 1440p monitors side-by-side but without the annoying central bezel.

The Agon's 120Hz refresh rate is lower than the G9's 240Hz, but AOC's model is much cheaper than the stunningly expensive Samsung monitor. It's also got a less aggressive 1800R (1.8-meter radius) curvature.

AOC writes that the Agon AG493UCX's VA panel offers 3000:1 contrast, 550 nits max brightness, 121 percent sRGB, 90 percent AdobeRGB, and 90 percent DCI-P3 gamut coverage. It's gained DisplayHDR400 certification, meaning support for HDR10 (no mention of Dolby Vision).

Being a gaming monitor, there's a built-in FPS frame counter, a crosshair overlay, three presets for different genres, and three customizable presets. It also comes with AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro for smooth, tear-free action.

Port-wise, the Agon features two DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, and one USB-C input that supports 65W power delivery for charging devices. There's even a three-port USB 3.1 hub that uses the USB-C input.

Despite its gaming credentials, AOC is ensuring the Agon AG493UCX is just as capable when it comes to productivity. Like the Dell UltraSharp U3219Q, it features a built-in KVM switch that lets you connect and switch between two PCs in picture-by-picture mode while using one keyboard and mouse. You get an adjustable stand (-3.5/13.5° tilt, -15.5/15.5° swivel), a pair of 5W stereo speakers, and a headphone jack, too.

The AOC Agon AG493UCX will be available in Europe this month for £899. No word on a US MSRP, but it's likely to be around $999, based on the UK price. That's pretty good when you consider the cost of some of its competitors.