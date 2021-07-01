What just happened? Micron back in March announced it had ceased production of 3D XPoint memory and was putting its Lehi, Utah-based fab up for sale. They’ve since found a buyer in Texas Instruments.

Micron this week said Texas Instruments has entered into an agreement to purchase the facility for $900 million in cash. The company said it expects to recoup an additional $600 million from the sale of select tools and other assets, some of which have already changed hands. The remaining assets will be redeployed to Micron’s other manufacturing sites or sold to other buyers, we’re told.

Texas Instruments will offer all existing Lehi team members job opportunities, and will deploy its own technologies at the site.

Micron partnered with Intel in 2015 on 3D XPoint, a memory technology that was billed as being 1,000 times faster than NAND. A handful of Optane-branded products did make it to market utilizing 3D XPoint, but Intel ultimately pulled out of the venture in late 2018.

Micron has since shifted its focus to memory solutions for data centers, powered by the Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect. The tech, according to Micron, delivers a high-performance link between compute, memory and storage subsystems, and could be a key cog in artificial intelligence platforms and within the world of data analytics.

Image credit Charles Knowles, tomeqs