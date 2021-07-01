In brief: Acer Nitro 5, Helios 300 or Triton 300 (SE) laptops models are receiving a BIOS update to increase the TGP of the RTX 30 series GPUs. The models already out on the market will have the BIOS update available on their support pages. The unreleased models will be updated before launch.

TGP, or Total Graphics Power, defines how much power a GPU can use to operate. As the power used by the GPU increases, the performance also increases, but not proportionally.

The new mobile GPUs featuring AMD Smart Shift and Nvidia Dynamic Boost can dynamically adjust the TGP by juggling the power between the CPU and GPU, resulting in superior performance in games. This TGP is configurable and set by the laptop manufacturer.

Although it isn't common to see laptop manufacturers doing this sort of intervention post-launch, Acer is releasing BIOS updates to increase the TGP of some of its new laptops, including the Nitro 5, the Predator Helios 300 and the Predator Triton 300 (SE) models. TGP increases range from 5W to 30W, with most of them being +5W, +10W, and +15W.

The following table shows all the laptops receiving the BIOS update (thanks Computerbase):

Model GPU TGP (new) TGP (old) Difference Availability Acer Nitro 5 AN517-52 RTX 3060 95 85 +10 BIOS/FW RTX 3050 Ti 75 70 +5 in works RTX 3050 75 70 +5 in works AN517-53 RTX 3050 75 70 +5 BIOS/FW AN517-54 RTX 3070 100 85 +15 in works RTX 3060 95 85 +10 in works RTX 3050 Ti 75 70 +5 in works RTX 3050 75 70 +5 in works AN517-41 RTX 3080 100 85 +15 BIOS/FW RTX 3070 100 85 +15 BIOS/FW RTX 3060 95 85 +10 BIOS/FW AN517-55 RTX 3060 95 85 +10 BIOS/FW RTX 3050 Ti 75 70 +5 in works RTX 3050 75 70 +5 in works AN517-56 RTX 3050 75 70 +5 BIOS/FW AN517-57 RTX 3070 100 85 +15 in works RTX 3060 95 85 +10 in works RTX 3050 Ti 75 70 +5 in works RTX 3050 75 70 +5 in works AN517-45 RTX 3080 100 85 +15 BIOS/FW RTX 3070 100 85 +15 BIOS/FW RTX 3060 95 85 +10 BIOS/FW Acer Predator Helios 300 PH317-55 RTX 3070 140 135 +5 in works RTX 3060 130 100 +30 in works RTX 3050 Ti 95 80 +15 in works PH317-53 RTX 3080 105 100 +5 BIOS/FW RTX 3070 105 100 +5 BIOS/FW RTX 3060 105 100 +5 BIOS/FW PH317-54 RTX 3070 110 100 +10 BIOS/FW Acer Predator Triton 300 PT315-53 RTX 3080 110 95 +15 in works RTX 3070 110 95 +15 in works RTX 3060 105 95 +10 in works RTX 3050 Ti 85 75 +10 in works Acer Predator Triton 300 SE PT34-51s RTX 3060 90 75 +15 BIOS/FW RTX 3050 Ti 85 75 +10 BIOS/FW

"Our claim to gaming hardware is to offer a balance between the best possible CPU and GPU performance, volume and durability. Accordingly, we are pleased to be able to offer both interested buyers and many of our existing customers improved graphics performance with the BIOS update," stated (translated) Marcel Behm, senior business manager at Acer Germany.

To download the respective BIOS update to your Acer laptop, you should go to the Acer Support website and search for your device using the serial number, SNID or model number. To take a look at how much performance you can expect from an increase in TGP, check out our RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, and RTX 3080 Laptop GPU reviews.

If Acer is doing it, we wouldn't be surprised to see other laptop manufacturers following the same action. Implementation seems relatively simple and definitely worth the free boost in frame rate.