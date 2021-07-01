Acer is increasing the TGP of the RTX 30 series GPUs in its latest gaming laptops
Users will have to download a new BIOS to update the TGPBy Joao Silva
In brief: Acer Nitro 5, Helios 300 or Triton 300 (SE) laptops models are receiving a BIOS update to increase the TGP of the RTX 30 series GPUs. The models already out on the market will have the BIOS update available on their support pages. The unreleased models will be updated before launch.
TGP, or Total Graphics Power, defines how much power a GPU can use to operate. As the power used by the GPU increases, the performance also increases, but not proportionally.
The new mobile GPUs featuring AMD Smart Shift and Nvidia Dynamic Boost can dynamically adjust the TGP by juggling the power between the CPU and GPU, resulting in superior performance in games. This TGP is configurable and set by the laptop manufacturer.
Although it isn't common to see laptop manufacturers doing this sort of intervention post-launch, Acer is releasing BIOS updates to increase the TGP of some of its new laptops, including the Nitro 5, the Predator Helios 300 and the Predator Triton 300 (SE) models. TGP increases range from 5W to 30W, with most of them being +5W, +10W, and +15W.
The following table shows all the laptops receiving the BIOS update (thanks Computerbase):
|Model
|GPU
|TGP (new)
|TGP (old)
|Difference
|Availability
|Acer Nitro 5
|AN517-52
|RTX 3060
|95
|85
|+10
|BIOS/FW
|RTX 3050 Ti
|75
|70
|+5
|in works
|RTX 3050
|75
|70
|+5
|in works
|AN517-53
|RTX 3050
|75
|70
|+5
|BIOS/FW
|AN517-54
|RTX 3070
|100
|85
|+15
|in works
|RTX 3060
|95
|85
|+10
|in works
|RTX 3050 Ti
|75
|70
|+5
|in works
|RTX 3050
|75
|70
|+5
|in works
|AN517-41
|RTX 3080
|100
|85
|+15
|BIOS/FW
|RTX 3070
|100
|85
|+15
|BIOS/FW
|RTX 3060
|95
|85
|+10
|BIOS/FW
|AN517-55
|RTX 3060
|95
|85
|+10
|BIOS/FW
|RTX 3050 Ti
|75
|70
|+5
|in works
|RTX 3050
|75
|70
|+5
|in works
|AN517-56
|RTX 3050
|75
|70
|+5
|BIOS/FW
|AN517-57
|RTX 3070
|100
|85
|+15
|in works
|RTX 3060
|95
|85
|+10
|in works
|RTX 3050 Ti
|75
|70
|+5
|in works
|RTX 3050
|75
|70
|+5
|in works
|AN517-45
|RTX 3080
|100
|85
|+15
|BIOS/FW
|RTX 3070
|100
|85
|+15
|BIOS/FW
|RTX 3060
|95
|85
|+10
|BIOS/FW
|Acer Predator Helios 300
|PH317-55
|RTX 3070
|140
|135
|+5
|in works
|RTX 3060
|130
|100
|+30
|in works
|RTX 3050 Ti
|95
|80
|+15
|in works
|PH317-53
|RTX 3080
|105
|100
|+5
|BIOS/FW
|RTX 3070
|105
|100
|+5
|BIOS/FW
|RTX 3060
|105
|100
|+5
|BIOS/FW
|PH317-54
|RTX 3070
|110
|100
|+10
|BIOS/FW
|Acer Predator Triton 300
|PT315-53
|RTX 3080
|110
|95
|+15
|in works
|RTX 3070
|110
|95
|+15
|in works
|RTX 3060
|105
|95
|+10
|in works
|RTX 3050 Ti
|85
|75
|+10
|in works
|Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
|PT34-51s
|RTX 3060
|90
|75
|+15
|BIOS/FW
|RTX 3050 Ti
|85
|75
|+10
|BIOS/FW
"Our claim to gaming hardware is to offer a balance between the best possible CPU and GPU performance, volume and durability. Accordingly, we are pleased to be able to offer both interested buyers and many of our existing customers improved graphics performance with the BIOS update," stated (translated) Marcel Behm, senior business manager at Acer Germany.
To download the respective BIOS update to your Acer laptop, you should go to the Acer Support website and search for your device using the serial number, SNID or model number. To take a look at how much performance you can expect from an increase in TGP, check out our RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, RTX 3070 Laptop GPU, and RTX 3080 Laptop GPU reviews.
If Acer is doing it, we wouldn't be surprised to see other laptop manufacturers following the same action. Implementation seems relatively simple and definitely worth the free boost in frame rate.