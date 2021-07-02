In brief: Tesla set a new record for vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, having delivered a total of 201,250 all-electric vehicles to customers during the three-month period. Of those, 199,360 were Model 3 and Model Y variants. The remaining 1,890 deliveries fell into the Model S and Model X category.

Tesla said it only considers a vehicle delivered once it has been transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. As such, final numbers could vary by as much as 0.5 percent or more, we’re told.

Production during the quarter largely mirrored deliveries. Tesla said it built 204,081 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles during the period, and just 2,340 Model S and Model X examples.

Tesla last month showed off its new Model S Plaid and delivered the first 25 vehicles to their new owners. The high-end Model S is capable of hitting 60 mph from a standstill in just 1.99 seconds and can take down the quarter mile in 9.23 seconds. According to EPA estimates, it’s good for 390 miles on a single charge.

One of Tesla’s new Model S Plaid sedans recently caught fire in Pennsylvania, briefly trapping the occupant inside before he was able to escape.

Image credit Nadezda Murmakova