Editor's take: Unidentified flying objects, or more recently referred to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), have been getting a lot of mainstream media attention as of late. Depending on how far you're willing to traverse down the rabbit hole, it could all be part of a planned disclosure project to slowly acclimate the public to the reality of extraterrestrial intelligence. Or perhaps the government truly is clueless like they claim. Maybe what some have reported are beings from another dimension, or humans from the future? Like I said, the rabbit hole goes very deep.

Most Americans believe intelligent life exists beyond the confines of our home planet.

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, a full 65 percent of US adults said their best guess is that intelligent life does exists on other planets. Additionally, more than half of those surveyed – 51 percent – said UFO reports from military personnel are “definitely” or “probably” evidence of extraterrestrial life.

Pew further found that 51 percent of those polled didn’t feel as if unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) were a threat to national security.

Pew’s survey polled a total of 10,417 US adults between June 14 and June 24, shortly before the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) published its unclassified preliminary report on UAPs. The report wasn’t the smoking gun that many UFO enthusiasts had been hoping for, but it did paint a very interesting picture of that the government claims to know about the phenomena.

When asked to rate the job the federal government is doing in dealing with reports of UFO sightings, the response was largely split, with 45 percent saying they felt the government was going a “very good job” or a “somewhat good job” and 49 percent believing officials were doing a “somewhat bad job” or a “very bad job.”

Image credit NicoElNino