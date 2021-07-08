What just happened? Chinese manufacturer Colorful has been making headlines recently with some interesting projects and products. Joining the latter list is the Colorful X15-AT, an RTX 3060-powered gaming laptop with a design inspired by ancient Chinese mythology.

Known chiefly for its graphics cards, motherboards, and storage solutions, Colorful is adding gaming laptops to its repertoire with the X15-AT, a 15.6-inch gaming laptop. It comes with some impressive specs for the price, including a 144Hz display with 100% sRGB coverage, 300 nits peak brightness, and an 86% screen-to-body ratio. No mention of the resolution, but it’s presumably Full HD.

Internally, the laptop features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11800H with 8 cores/16 threads and a 4.6GHz boost clock. It also has 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory that can be upgraded to 64GB and a 512GB NVMe SSD rated with up to 2,400MB/s speeds.

Elsewhere, there’s a Thunderbolt 4 port with up to 40Gbps transfer speeds, a card reader, an anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 1.8mm travel and a full Numpad, and a trackpad that Colorful says is 30% larger than what most rivals offer. It also uses the company’s new Storm Blade 3.0 cooling setup that comes with dual turbo fans, 10nm Superfins, and a high-performance heatsink with five heat pipes.

The CNC-milled aluminum chassis, which is 23.9mm (0.94 inches) thick and weighs 1.93kg (4.2 pounds), features a design inspired by Leizhenzi—a powerful thunder god from ancient Chinese mythology.

The Colorful X15-AT gaming laptop has an MSRP of $1,199 and is coming to partner resellers in APAC in July 2021. Other regions will follow. That’s quite competitively priced for a thin and light RTX 3060 laptop with all those features, assuming you can find one for the MSRP.

Last month saw Colorful launch a limited edition—only 1,000 are being made—iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan for $4,999. It also unveiled the world’s first GPU museum alongside Nvidia.