In context: Apple is widely known for how strict it is regarding third parties repairing its devices, but lately, it's loosened up a bit on that subject. However, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak doesn't agree with the company's current repair policies and believes that the right to repair should be better recognized.

In the last couple of years, Apple started to give access to iPhone parts to third parties in the US, so they could perform repairs with genuine components. Then, it expanded this program to Canada and Europe, introduced Macs to its independent repair initiative, and even added a repairability score on the official French website.

That shows the situation is somewhat improving, but there's still room to become even better. When someone buys a device, you should have the right to do whatever you want with that device, as it doesn't belong to the manufacturer anymore. However, most companies fear users will violate their proprietary rights once they open up their devices.

To fight against companies that believe a consumer shouldn't repair the device he owns, the "Right to Repair" movement was formed. Since its creation, it has amassed an incredible number of supporters, including Steve Wozniak, who came out in support of the "Right to Repair" movement.

Louis Rossman, YouTuber and Right to Repair activist, had put a request on Cameo, a video-sharing website that lets users ask for personalized videos from celebrities. In this request, Louis asked for Steve Wozniak's opinion on the "Right to Repair" movement, which he did...

"I am so busy with so many other things in my life that I haven't really gotten involved in that area. But I'm always totally supportive and I totally think the people behind it are doing the right thing," Wozniak says. He then followed to explain why companies oppose "Right to Repair," stating that they do it because it gives them "power, control, over everything." For those companies, this power and control translate into profits.

Apple's co-founder added that limiting third parties and consumers' repairs is hurting innovation. Back when Steve Jobs and Wozniak created Apple, every electronic device you bought would come with all of its circuits, schematics, and designs detailed on a manual bundled in.

Louis Rossman made a video thanking Wozniak, where he also mentions that he has found a company and an individual willing to fund the movement with a "few million dollars," but they would only fund if "someone else goes first." That "someone" was Steve Wozniak. With his support, Louis is hoping to be funded with $2 million from undisclosed sources to create a campaign, which he believes is essential to pass a law on the "Right to Repair."

