In a nutshell: Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer is famous for its expensive timepieces, so you wouldn't expect to see it make a Super Mario-themed smartwatch—yet here we are. The company has announced a partnership with Nintendo to create a version of its Connected wearable featuring the iconic plumber.

Tag Heuer's Connected smartwatch has proved popular since its arrival in 2015; the company reportedly had to increase production of the device to meet demand when it launched. According to a countdown on the firm's website, it will unveil the Mario-themed version on July 15.

Engadget writes that the limited-edition $2,150 wearable will be pretty similar to the standard $1,800 Connected smartwatch, with its 430mAh battery, GPS, water-resistance up to 5ATM, and heart rate monitor.

There are some visual changes to the design and 45mm case: you get an M on the strap buckles and crown, and the push buttons, crown logo, and bezel graduation are Super Mario red. It also comes with a perforated red rubber strap and one with red rubber and black leather.

Tag Heuer is pushing the watch's exercise features, writing that Mario's "upbeat and active personality will encourage wearers of this smartwatch to enjoy moving too," which seems like a slightly tenuous connection. The dial becomes "livelier and more animated the more the wearer is active." There's also a "gamification rewards system" that shows different animations when users reach 25, 50, 75, and 100 percent of their daily step target. Wearers are rewarded for hitting goals with animated items such as the Super Mushroom, Pipe, Super Star, and Goal Pole.

Buyers receive four new watch faces, including a "Timekeeping" one that features "retro elements from the 1985 version of Super Mario Bros. with Mario, all in pixels." There's also a design with Mario's cap and one featuring elements from the game in a rotating animation.

Tag Heuer says it is "considering making [these Mario features] available on other editions of TAG Heuer Connected at a later stage."

Only 2,000 Mario-themed Connected smartwatches, which come with their own carry case, are being made. They go on sale this July 15 in selected boutiques and on its website in some regions.