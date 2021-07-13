Forward-looking: Tesla's supercharger network is available globally, offering its customers convenient access to fast vehicle charging at a reasonable cost. Third-party charging solutions have lagged behind for a while, but that will start to change soon: one EV charging network, Electrify America, is planning to more than double its footprint in the US and Canada over the next four years.

Countrywide, the company has nearly 3,000 individual chargers and 635 full charging stations as of writing. By the end of 2025, EA hopes to expand those numbers to a whopping 10,000 individual chargers, and 1,800 fast chargers as part of its newly-revealed "Boost Plan."

Technically, EA's new chargers and charging station installations will account for expansions into not just the US, but small portions of Canada as well. While we don't have an exact split yet, the bulk of the company's efforts will still go toward, well, electrifying America. Its work in Canada is still relatively new by comparison and hasn't ramped up much yet.

"We are making this commitment to support the plans by major automakers and the U.S. and Canadian governments to help the transformation to an electric mobility transportation system," said EA CEO Giovanni Palazzo about the company's plans.

Palazzo and co. are hoping the impending service expansion will help meet the needs of a rapidly growing nationwide community of electric vehicle owners, and make EV adoption "more accessible and attractive" than ever before.

Those goals are ambitious but admirable: these days, Tesla isn't the only company with a strong roster of EV offerings, and the world needs more options for long-distance battery top-ups. EA is hoping to provide those options, albeit at a higher cost than Tesla's supercharger network.

Whereas Tesla typically charges around 25 cents per kWh for EV charging, EA's network will run you around 43 cents per kWh on average (the cost can vary from state to state) -- at least, if you don't have the "Pass+" subscription, which lowers pricing to 31 cents per kWh (for a $4 monthly fee).