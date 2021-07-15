Recap: Resident Evil Re:Verse, the online multiplayer experience that was to be bundled alongside Resident Evil Village, wasn’t quite ready when Capcom launched Village in May. It got pushed back to the summer – July, specifically – but now we’re learning that Capcom will need even more time to iron out all the wrinkles.

The official Twitter account for Resident Evil has confirmed that Resident Evil Re:Verse has been moved to 2022 in order to give the development team more time to deliver a “smooth gameplay experience.” Additional details regarding the updated launch will be shard at a later date, we’re told.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

So, we’re looking at a five-month delay, at minimum. Capcom didn’t give a specific date in 2022, so for all we know, it might not drop until December 2022.

The good news is that Resident Evil Re:Verse is a freebie that came alongside the purchase of Resident Evil Village, so it’s not like buyers are out any additional money.

Speaking to that, Capcom did recommend that gamers keep track of the download code they received with Village. Best yet, you can go ahead and add it to your account now so the game will be ready to play when it launches next year.