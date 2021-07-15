Editor's take: As silly as it might seem to some, there are no doubt people out there that will find enjoyment in Lawn Mowing Simulator (just look at how popular the Farming Simulator series is). And really, the game looks pretty well made based on the trailer that publisher Curve Digital put out earlier today.

Goat Simulator felt like the peak of simulation parody when it launched in 2014, but as it turns out, that was only the tip of the iceberg. Subsequent entries in the genre including Job Simulator, PC Building Simulator and PowerWash Simulator piqued the interest of enthusiasts and now we’ve got another sim on the way that slots neatly into this quirky category.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is exactly what it sounds like – a sim-style game focused on cutting grass. Players will get to “experience the beauty and detail of mowing the Great British countryside” via a collection of real-world licensed mowers from brands such as Toro and SCAG (John Deere is noticeably absent).

The object of the game, aside from just mowing random yards, is to start and manage your own lawn care business.

Look for Lawn Mowing Simulator to drop on Steam and Xbox Series X/S on August 10. No word yet on pricing but according to the system requirements on Steam, you'll need a semi-decent PC to run it. For example, if you're shooting for a consistent 60 FPS at 1080p with high graphics settings, you'll need at least an Intel Core i7-6950X / AMD Ryzen 7 1700X, 8GB of RAM and a GeForce GTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700XT.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.