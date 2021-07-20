WTF?! Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton doesn't just make very expensive items of clothing, it also makes very expensive tech products. Joining the company's $1,190 wireless headphones and $3,000+ smartwatches is a wireless speaker that looks like a reward for completing an RPG quest—and it costs $2,890.

The Horizon Light Up Speaker isn't your everyday portable Bluetooth 5.1 sound emitter. Louis Vuitton writes that it is inspired by the Toupie handbag, which has a similar UFO-style shape and signature monogram flower pattern.

The near three thousand dollar price tag gets you an object d'art featuring polished and matte stainless steel, black perforated and embossed leather, and 35 LEDs that synchronize to the beat of your tunes. There's also a touch control bar covered in tempered glass and a removable leather wrist strap.

Elsewhere, the Horizon Light Up Speaker packs a three-inch subwoofer, two 0.75-inch tweeters, three microphones for voice calls, 89 dB maximum volume, a frequency range from 60Hz to 16kHz, and a dock for straight positioning and USB-C charging, which takes 90 minutes for a full charge that offers 15 hours of audio. There's also Apple AirPlay 2 support, a universal adaptor with 6 plugs, two USB-C-to-USB-C cables, and a travel pouch.

If you do have a spare $2,890 to spend, the Horizon Light Up Speaker can be ordered from Louis Vuitton's website now, with shipping set for July 31. Fans of expensive tech from high-end brands might want to pair it with the $2,150 Super Mario-themed smartwatch from Tag Heuer.