What just happened? Tesla will be opening its Supercharger network of electric vehicle charging stations to other EVs later this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed the news on Twitter, in response to a message about people criticizing Tesla for creating its own proprietary connector.

In responding to that, Musk said they created their own connector because there was no standard back when they started and Tesla was the only one making long-range electric cars at that time.

It’s unclear exactly how Tesla would get around its proprietary connector usage in North America (perhaps an adapter of some sort) but in other regions, the company uses standard connectors. In a separate comment, Musk said Tesla’s Superchargers will be available to other EVs in all countries over time.

The electric automaker unveiled its Supercharger stations way back in 2012. At the time, a 30-minute charge would get users around 180 miles of range. Today, a 15-minute recharge can supply enough juice for up to 200 miles.

Tesla has also grown its Supercharger network considerably over the years. According to the company’s website, there are now more than 25,000 Superchargers globally. In the US, for example, it’s now possible to travel from coast to coast with ease. In densely populated areas, Superchargers are even more plentiful.