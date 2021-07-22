In a nutshell: The summer of savings continue as Epic Games has officially flipped the switch on its summer sale, offering deep discounts on lots of titles. If you missed the Steam Summer Sale, now’s your opportunity to make up for it.

From now through August 5, you can score Days Gone for just $39.99 or pick up Hitman 3 at half price – yours for only $29.99. Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is also half price, down to just $14.99, and if you haven’t yet checked out Rockstar’s horse opera, Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s available with a 33 percent discount.

You can also grab Cyberpunk 2077 with a 1/3 discount, yours for $40.19. The excellent city simulator Cities: Skylines is 75 percent off, bringing it down to just $7.49. I finally pulled the trigger on this game recently and have really been enjoying it.

Also check out: Top free PC games to claim in July from the Epic Games Store, Steam, Amazon and more

There are also several games to choose from in what I call the deep discount bin (90 percent off) including SOMA, Deponia: The Complete Journey, Figment, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, AER and Tormentor X Punisher.

The Epic Games Summer Sale runs through August 5 at 10 a.m. Are you planning to pick up anything new?