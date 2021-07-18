Download this: There's plenty of free games to check out online, but it can require a little bit of looking to find the stuff you want. Well, this list did a lot of that looking for you. Free titles that go from indie gems to aged classics are right here for you to jump into ASAP. Check out these limited-time free games for July.

If the recent dearth of noteworthy releases has left you thirsty for something to play, wandering the sun-scorched wastes of this AAA games-drought, this list is here to help updated with freebies to claim this month. Venturing beyond the safety of the new releases sections, we were able to scavenge a wide array of free titles for you enjoyment.

If you're wondering how the business of free games work, here's a brief outlook.

Freebies at the Epic Games Store

Right on the front page of the Epic Games Store, scroll down to the highlighted free games and proceed through checkout as usual. There are updates to this list once a week, and sometimes more for events. Check in from time to time for some more free goodies.

Obduction - Free until July 22

From the creators of Myst, Obduction is a sci-fi adventure through an alien world. An eerie atmosphere envelopes you as you solve puzzles and explore to find a way back home.

Offworld Trading Company - Free until July 22

In this real-time strategy game you develop an enterprise to gather and sell the resources in the harsh Martian landscape. It has daily challenges, multiplayer, and a campaign mode which would offer a lot of replayability if this is the type of game you’re interested in.

Defense Grid: The Awakening - From July 22 to 29

Defense Grid is a tower defense game where players are tasked with defending a base from cool looking aliens with laser guns. Sometimes the simplest premises can be so sweet!

Verdun - From July 22 to 29

Verdun is the history buff’s idea of a game about the Great War, aiming for a realistic experience over the new norm of fast-paced action. It seems to have garnered bit of a cult following from online enthusiasts.

Free games at GOG

GOG's website has a nice static selection of freebies here. Outside of that, they offer promotions from time to time like the one below.

It is unlikely, if you're reading this list, that you haven't heard of The Witcher 3, a critically acclaimed open-world RPG from 2015. Well, this offering is for a touched up version of the original The Witcher, the game that kicked off the whole series.

Download the GOG Galaxy desktop client and sign in, or create an account if you don't have one. The first thing you see after that should be the main page, where you can grab The Witcher.

Steam

For these games, you won’t want to look in the Steam store. Worry not, we’ll show you the proper stones to turn. There's also plenty of games on Steam that are always free, but we're here to chase the dragon of limited time offers.

Endless Space is a sci-fi strategy game where you'll control spacecraft while they battle for secrets and resources left over from an ancient civilization called The Endless. This game is available through a promotion that involves linking your Steam account to another platform.

Head to the Games2Gether page, and go through the quick registration process. Once that's done link, you will be prompted to link to your Steam account. Then, check your rewards (the present icon, top right of the G2G page) and there will be a code for Endless Space and its DLC.

Nights Into Dreams - Free until all limited codes are claimed

In this 2012 remake of a 1996 title for the Sega Saturn, you'll be flying through a colorful and fantastical world exploring, collecting, and fighting.

You won't claim this offer through the Steam store. Instead, head to the website for Sega's 60th anniversary and register your email. You should then be asked to select a platform, where you'll select Steam's icon and sign in to link your Steam account. Then check your email momentarily for the code to redeem and add the game to your account.

Amazon Prime Gaming

You may not be aware of it, but the Prime Gaming subscription is included with a yearly subscription for Amazon Prime. On the Prime Gaming homepage there is a rotating selection of titles to claim. For most games it’s as simple as hitting the “claim” button. Then you can launch it at your leisure from the Amazon games app. So, while these aren't technically free, many people have already paid for these games and don't even know it yet.

All of these offers will head out on August 2.

More Batman from the folks behind Batman: The Telltale Series. You won’t kicking baddies while “Whop!” and “Pow!” fly off of the screen- instead you’ll be doing the caped crusader’s detective work, trying to stop the Riddler from putting more of Gotham’s citizens into Saw-esque contraptions.

In a remake of a 90's classic of the same name, The Secret of Monkey Island is a point and click adventure, laid thick with goofy and charming characters. It's very highly regarded and certainly worth the download.

Other notable games on Prime

Portal Dogs

RAD

Automachef

The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature

Tales of the Neon Sea

Itch.io is a platform for the little guys. If you’re interested in seeing fun little projects from hobbyists, or finding the gems from the future industry players, then check here. The following games are free right now and ordered, descending, by their popularity rating on the Itch.io store.

Logic Game 2021

Pay Respects

Planet NME

Potential

Pizzaboy

Counter Aim 2: New Operation

StikRunner

Space Piercer

The Smuggler

The Curse of Zigoris

I hope you each find something on this list to help endure the burning agony that comes between the releases of grey-scale AAA shooters. If you do enjoy something, don't forget to consider supporting those developers' other games.