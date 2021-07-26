Forward-looking: It’s an exciting time in the world of monitors. With more OLED and mini LED displays on the way, games have never looked so gorgeous. For some companies, however, it’s all about pushing that 360Hz refresh rate even higher—to a blistering 480Hz.

As reported by TFTCentral, AU Optronics and LG Display are both working on their own 480Hz LCD panels. We currently have several 1080p monitors able to hit 360Hz, but AU Optronics wants to push this right up to 480Hz. It also has plans for 1440p@360Hz and 4K@240Hz panels. There’s little information in the report other than plans to start mass production sometime in 2022.

AU Optronics has plenty of experience in high refresh-rate screens. Its IPS-like AHVA panel used in the Nitro XV252Q F is capable of reaching 390Hz. That particular monitor is 24.5-inches,1920 x 1080, and comes with a lightning-fast 0.5ms G2G response time. AU's 480Hz panel may have similar specs.

The report on LG Display offers a few more details. Its 480Hz/1080p panel is expected to be available in a 24.5-inch size only, at least initially. It’s also listed with sRGB color gamut and DisplayHDR400 support. Moreover, LG has discussed optimizing its overdrive control to reduce ghosting and overshoot artifacts while delivering a true 1ms GtG response time.

Like AU Optronics, the monitor is listed for production in 2022, though LG gave a more specific “Q4” timeframe, meaning we’re unlikely to see its 1080p@480Hz and planned 1440p@240Hz+ products until 2023.

Most people aren’t going to care much about moving from 240Hz or 360Hz to 480Hz—some are unlikely to notice any difference—but these monitors will no doubt appeal to competitive gamers looking for an edge in FPS titles such as CS:GO. Given the technology that goes into them, they’re probably going to be pretty expensive for 24.5-inch displays, too.

h/t: Tom's Hardware