In brief: After announcing it on Computex 2021, Intel has now released the Intel 'Beast Canyon' NUC 11 Extreme kit. Available with the Core i9-11900KB or Core i7-11700B, this mini gaming PC has enough space to house a full-size graphics card, making it an appealing option for SFF lovers.

About a week ago, Simply NUC listed the Intel NUC 11 Extreme configurations for pre-order, available for $1,399 (i7-11700B) and $1,599 (i9-11900KB). However, Intel puts their MSRP below that mark, at $1,150 and $1,350, respectively, but they don't come with RAM nor a 256GB NVMe SSD.

The Intel Core i9-11900KB is the faster of the two, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, 24MB of cache and a 65W TDP. Although it has a 3.3GHz base clock and a 5.0GHz boost clock, users may overclock it beyond the default clock speeds. As for the Intel Core i7-11700B, it's a bit more reserved with 20MB of cache and the same 8C/16T core configuration and 65W TDP. The base clock is also 3.3GHz, but it boosts up to 4.9GHz. Unlike the Core i9 processor, the i7-11700B can't be overclocked.

The Intel NUC 11 Extreme Compute Element, which includes the processor, motherboard, and cooling system

Besides the CPU, the two models are very similar. Both NUCs support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and feature 2x M.2 PCIe 3.0 interfaces for 2242/2280 SSDs, an M.2 PCIe 4.0 interface for a 2280 SSD, and an M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot for Intel Optane Memory M10, H10, H20, and Optane SSD ready.

Despite being an 8-liter PC (357 x 189 x 120mm), there's plenty of connectivity to take advantage of. There's a 2.5G Ethernet port and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, there's an HDMI 2.0b port, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 6x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports on the rear.

The front I/O panel has a 3.5mm audio jack, an SDXC slot supporting UHS-II, and another 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 connectors.

The front panel has an Intel RGB-backlit skull logo that you can customize to your liking alongside the RGB LEDs under the chassis. Inside the case, you'll find 3x 92mm fans, a 650W 80-Plus Gold PSU, and enough space to house a 12-inch long graphics card.

Intel's new 'Beast Canyon' NUC 11 Extreme kits will become available in the coming weeks.

