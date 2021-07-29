In brief: After announcing it on Computex 2021, Intel has now released the Intel 'Beast Canyon' NUC 11 Extreme kit. Available with the Core i9-11900KB or Core i7-11700B, this mini gaming PC has enough space to house a full-size graphics card, making it an appealing option for SFF lovers.

About a week ago, Simply NUC listed the Intel NUC 11 Extreme configurations for pre-order, available for $1,399 (i7-11700B) and $1,599 (i9-11900KB). However, Intel puts their MSRP below that mark, at $1,150 and $1,350, respectively, but they don't come with RAM nor a 256GB NVMe SSD.

The Intel Core i9-11900KB is the faster of the two, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, 24MB of cache and a 65W TDP. Although it has a 3.3GHz base clock and a 5.0GHz boost clock, users may overclock it beyond the default clock speeds. As for the Intel Core i7-11700B, it's a bit more reserved with 20MB of cache and the same 8C/16T core configuration and 65W TDP. The base clock is also 3.3GHz, but it boosts up to 4.9GHz. Unlike the Core i9 processor, the i7-11700B can't be overclocked.

Besides the CPU, the two models are very similar. Both NUCs support up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and feature 2x M.2 PCIe 3.0 interfaces for 2242/2280 SSDs, an M.2 PCIe 4.0 interface for a 2280 SSD, and an M.2 PCIe 4.0 slot for Intel Optane Memory M10, H10, H20, and Optane SSD ready.

Despite being an 8-liter PC (357 x 189 x 120mm), there's plenty of connectivity to take advantage of. There's a 2.5G Ethernet port and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, there's an HDMI 2.0b port, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 6x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports on the rear.

The front I/O panel has a 3.5mm audio jack, an SDXC slot supporting UHS-II, and another 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 connectors.

The front panel has an Intel RGB-backlit skull logo that you can customize to your liking alongside the RGB LEDs under the chassis. Inside the case, you'll find 3x 92mm fans, a 650W 80-Plus Gold PSU, and enough space to house a 12-inch long graphics card.

Intel's new 'Beast Canyon' NUC 11 Extreme kits will become available in the coming weeks.