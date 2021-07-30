In brief: With a successor still in development, Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 and its DLC will soon be removed from sale on the MS Store and will also be unavailable through Xbox Game Pass. The game is currently discounted through September 15, after which only existing owners will be able to play/download the game, access multiplayer and other online services.

Initially marred by a frustrating loot box system, Forza Motorsport 7 came with a plethora of cars and tracks, and it remains one of the most gorgeous ‘simcade’ racers currently out there. For the racing/driving fans who still haven't given it a try nearly four years later, now’s a good time to do so, as the game will soon reach its ‘End of Life’ status.

In its official announcement, Microsoft notes that FM7 will also be removed from Xbox Game Pass, with a token system in place for players who bought DLC on the subscription-based gaming service. These tokens will be distributed through August 2 and will allow continued access to the game for XGP players. Those who don't receive a token will need to get in touch with Xbox Support.

2017 isn't exactly a long time ago, but it seems that licensing limitations on real-world cars and tracks are in play here, forcing an end to new game sales and creating a small gap where no new Forza Motorsport title will be available to buy digitally. Turn 10 Studios' next installment, simply called 'Forza Motorsport,' will likely arrive sometime in 2022 given this year's November 9 launch date for Playground Games' next open-world Forza.

Although Forza Motorsport 7 stubbornly remains a Microsoft Store exclusive to this day, unlike Forza Horizon 4 that hit Steam earlier this year, there is a rather tempting 75 percent discount on the MS Store with plenty of time left (until September 15) for players to get in the driving seat.